President's message: Sadyr Japarov voices priorities in foreign policy

The President signed the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, adopted in a referendum on April 11, today.

Then Sadyr Japarov addressed a message to the people.

It also touches upon the country’s foreign policy topic. The head of state noted that an equally important point is the position of Kyrgyzstan in international relations.

«The Kyrgyz have always been famous for their hospitality and friendliness. Our country is open for cooperation with all international organizations and foreign countries. We cooperate following our own interests and respecting the interests of other countries. We all know that the issue of establishing borders with neighboring countries has not been resolved for decades. We have set a goal to reach an agreement on border issues with neighboring countries this year. In addition, we want to offer our neighbors a number of interstate projects, transport corridors and air communications, development of economic and cultural ties on the border, including on complex issues such as water use,» Sadyr Japarov said.

We will continue our cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union, which is a leading and specific foreign policy project. Sadyr Japarov

He noted that Kyrgyzstan intends to develop cooperation in a bilateral format, within the framework of meetings of the Heads of States of Central Asia, as well as in 5 + 1 format.

«Along with the traditional foreign policy, we intend to launch a special program aimed at using external development resources. We want to expand the opportunities of Kyrgyzstanis to get education at the world’s leading universities and train foreign specialists in educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan. A national program Kyrgyz Aalamy will be developed, and this project will have a special role. This project is aimed at preserving and strengthening the cultural integration of the Kyrgyz living in the country and abroad, as well as developing cultural and economic ties with historical sites. We will revive sustainable mechanisms for holding the Kyrgyz forum and the world kurultai,» the head of state said.

He added that the necessary measures would be taken to strengthen the country’s defense capability, prevent and combat extremism, terrorism and international crime.