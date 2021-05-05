President's message: Energy sector and agriculture need reforms

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a new Constitution today.

Then Sadyr Japarov addressed a message to the people.

He noted that the energy sector needs a large-scale technological modernization, requiring significant investments, and it is necessary to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity, heat and the country’s energy security.

«The growing demand for energy resources requires commissioning of new capacities and use of other, environmentally friendly types of energy. Agricultural development is in dire need of land reform and modernization of land management. It is necessary to complete formation of the land market in order to strengthen the institutions of land management in the regions, to involve them in economic turnover. An inventory of the land fund of the republic will be carried out and the land cadastre will be updated. We are going to liberalize agricultural land. The strategic goal of the reform of the agrarian sector is to ensure food security,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Another strategic sector of the economy is the mining industry.

The President stressed that development of the industry would be based on rational development of deposits in compliance with national legislation and international environmental standards.

«In the future, one should take into account the share of the state in the development of mineral deposits. The investment policy in this sector will be aimed at protecting the interests of the country, and a National Mining Company will be created to attract international capital, which will attract state assets in the field of subsoil use. However, the economy should not develop only at the expense of subsoil use and traditional strategic sectors,» the message of the head of state says.

It is very important now to invest in advanced technologies and innovative production, which are based on science.

First of all, according to Sadyr Japarov, it is necessary to ensure development of «knowledge economy — creative economy» — one of the most promising areas.

«Creative ideas are essential in a highly competitive and rapidly changing global economy. In fact, you can now work online for any global company without leaving the country, benefiting both yourself and the country. For example, in five years, the income of residents of the High-Tech Park, which is successfully developing in Kyrgyzstan, has increased tenfold. Their services are used by clients in more than 30 countries around the world. The state should provide more support to such initiatives and promote their development. This will open up creative potential of young people and will generate innovative products that are in demand all over the world,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

He reminded that the economy is dependent on natural resources and that the nature once again reminded: water is not an inexhaustible resource.