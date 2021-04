Kyrgyzstanis participated in the 58th Belgrade Winner Boxing Tournament in Serbia. Kyrgyzstanboxing page on Instagram says.

Four boxers represented the republic at the tournament.

Akylbek Esenbek uulu (up to 57 kilograms weight category), as well as Azat Usenaliev (up to 52 kilograms) reached the final, but lost their fights for the first place.

Bekzhigit uulu Omurbek (75 kilograms) and Adylbek uulu Erkin (81 kilograms) won bronze medals.