National Statistical Committee to conduct population census in 2021

It was decided to conduct a population and housing census in 2021. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Epidemiological situation in the country will be taken into account and safety measures will be observed by the census takers and respondents.

«The population census is a large-scale event held in Kyrgyzstan, along with many countries of the world, once every 10 years through a survey of the population. The population census is an important source of data on the social and economic status of the population. At the same time, such information as the level of education of the population, marriage and family structure and the ethnolinguistic composition of the country can only be obtained based on the results of the general population census,» the National Statistical Committee stressed.

The census was supposed to take place last spring. But due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, it had to be canceled.