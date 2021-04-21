Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce new Tax Code on January 1, 2022

«It is planned that the new version of the Tax Code will come into effect on January 1, 2022,» Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Bekbolot Aliev told at a press conference today.

According to him, the working group came to the conclusion that the current tax system is modern, liberal in the CIS and the EAEU. But the current Tax Code contains many complexities and gaps. There are many requests from businesses that there are difficulties in administering taxes. There are gaps, contradictions in the legislation.

«There are requests for small and medium-sized businesses to significantly reduce taxes or combine several types into one and thereby create favorable conditions for them. These issues began to be considered. We plan to complete development of a new version of the Tax Code by September 2021 in order to discuss it with the population and pass the bill through the Parliament,» Bekbolot Aliev said.