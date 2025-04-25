Working group formed to amend Tax Code of Kyrgyzstan

The first meeting of members of the interdepartmental working group on the development of the draft law «On Amendments to the Tax Code» was held at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan today, April 25. It was chaired by Deputy Minister Iskender Asylkulov, the press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

The working group includes six deputies of the Parliament, 25 representatives of government agencies, and more than 30 representatives of the business community.

According to the ministry, this meeting marked the beginning of work on the draft law, which is aimed at optimizing the tax system taking into account modern economic realities and challenges. During the meeting, the participants discussed the key goals of the upcoming changes, the principles of interaction, approved the work plan and distributed responsibilities for the main areas.

The formed working group will become a platform for effective interaction between government agencies, legislators and business.