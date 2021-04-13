Sadyr Japarov meets with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, who is touring the countries of Central Asia. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed issues of strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields and priorities of cooperation in the near future.

Sadyr Japarov expressed readiness for close and mutually beneficial cooperation with the OSCE, as well as with Sweden on a bilateral basis. The President dwelled on the latest social and political processes in the republic, marking the end of the «transition period», noting stabilization of the internal political situation.

He emphasized the role of international observers in holding election events in the country.

Sadyr Japarov reminded that, according to the new version of the Constitution, all responsibility rests with the head of state, and expressed confidence that its adoption would strengthen order in the republic and guarantee its further development. He also dwelled on cooperation with the OSCE, calling the organization an important platform for an equal dialogue on security and cooperation issues.

The President noted improvement of the domestic electoral process as an effective example of partnership with the organization.

He drew attention to the constructive work of the Office of the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities in the framework of projects to improve the mechanisms and instruments of interethnic policy in Kyrgyzstan.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic would remain committed to the ideas of freedom, democracy and security in the OSCE territory, reaffirming the country’s full adherence to the principles and obligations of the organization. At the same time, he expressed interest in Sweden’s experience in combating corruption and expanding cooperation in the field of ecology and environmental protection.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde noted that Kyrgyzstan is a very valuable partner and member country with which the OSCE intends to continue its interaction.

She stressed that the issues of gender equality and the role of women in establishment of peace and stability play an important role and are a priority for the OSCE.

Ann Linde congratulated the Kyrgyz Republic as one of the first republics in the region, which adopted an action plan to implement the UN Security Council resolution on the role of women in ensuring peace and security, and also introduced a 30 percent quota for them in local elections.

At the same time, she explained that environmental issues are also a priority in the activities of the OSCE, and informed about the intentions to adopt this year a Ministerial Declaration on Climate and its Impact on Security, expressing hope that Kyrgyzstan would support this initiative.

Ann Linde drew attention to the importance of strengthening joint cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union, which is also the basis for strengthening Kyrgyz-Swedish bilateral relations.