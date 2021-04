The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan voted in elections of deputies to Bishkek City Council and in referendum. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Ulukbek Maripov voted in the capital at the polling station 1032, located in the building of the secondary school 40.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan elect 796 deputies to 28 city councils. There are almost 12,000 people on the lists of candidates. At least 1,815 of them are running in Bishkek.