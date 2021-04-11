14:55
USD 84.79
EUR 100.79
RUB 1.10
English

Referendum on Constitution: Turnout reaches 5 percent for first two hours

At least 5.04 percent of voters have participated in the referendum on the draft of the new Constitution of Kyrgyzstan for the first two hours of voting. The Central Election Commission provided such data.

In total, 181,801 people have voted, including in Bishkek — 13,458 people, or 3.2 percent of voters, Osh — 12,065 (7.94 percent), Chui region — 22,426 (3.76 percent), Osh region — 42,158 (5,77 percent), Jalal-Abad region — 42,576 (6.33 percent), Issyk-Kul region — 13,661 (4.39 percent), Naryn region — 10,383 (5.08 percent), Talas region — 8,409 (5.27 percent), Batken region — 16,292 (5.42 percent).

At least 373 citizens (0.64 percent) have voted abroad.
link: https://24.kg/english/189591/
views: 86
Print
Related
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan votes in elections and referendum
Highest turnout in local elections - in south of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov urges citizens to actively participate in elections
Sadyr Japarov votes in elections of deputies and referendum
Number of voters abroad grows by almost 10,000 people
Local elections: More than 11,000 policemen ensure security
48 polling stations opened abroad for voting in referendum
Local elections: Over 17,000 citizens vote outside polling stations
Elections of deputies of local councils, referendum start in Kyrgyzstan
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 183 international observers
Popular
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
11 April, Sunday
14:45
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 2...
14:42
208 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 90,227 in total
14:38
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan votes in elections and referendum
14:34
Aizada’s murder: Accomplices in kidnapping of girl taken into custody
14:21
Highest turnout in local elections - in south of Kyrgyzstan