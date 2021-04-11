Referendum on Constitution: Turnout reaches 5 percent for first two hours

At least 5.04 percent of voters have participated in the referendum on the draft of the new Constitution of Kyrgyzstan for the first two hours of voting. The Central Election Commission provided such data.

In total, 181,801 people have voted, including in Bishkek — 13,458 people, or 3.2 percent of voters, Osh — 12,065 (7.94 percent), Chui region — 22,426 (3.76 percent), Osh region — 42,158 (5,77 percent), Jalal-Abad region — 42,576 (6.33 percent), Issyk-Kul region — 13,661 (4.39 percent), Naryn region — 10,383 (5.08 percent), Talas region — 8,409 (5.27 percent), Batken region — 16,292 (5.42 percent).

At least 373 citizens (0.64 percent) have voted abroad.