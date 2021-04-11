48 polling stations opened abroad for voting in referendum

Voting in referendum on adoption of the draft of the new Constitution of Kyrgyzstan takes place at 48 polling stations opened abroad. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Kyrgyzstanis, who live in Vladivostok (Russia) traditionally vote first — polling stations were opened there six hours ago (local time).

At least 2,435 polling stations were opened in Kyrgyzstan at 8.00. Voting both in the elections of deputies of local councils and in referendum takes place at 2,273 polling stations. Elections are not held this Sunday at 162 polling stations in four cities and 32 rural councils, where the term of office of the current deputies of local councils has not expired. Therefore, citizens vote in the referendum only there.

In general, voting takes place at 2,483 polling stations.

Voting process will last until 20.00. In order to vote, a citizen has to appear in person at the polling station where he or she is registered. Voters can find out their polling station on Tizme portal, by calling 1255 (free) or by sending an SMS with a pin to 119.

Voting in elections of deputies of local councils and referendum is taking place today. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan elect 796 deputies of 28 city councils and 7,560 deputies of 420 rural councils, and also vote for the draft Constitution.