10:22
USD 84.79
EUR 100.79
RUB 1.10
English

48 polling stations opened abroad for voting in referendum

Voting in referendum on adoption of the draft of the new Constitution of Kyrgyzstan takes place at 48 polling stations opened abroad. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Kyrgyzstanis, who live in Vladivostok (Russia) traditionally vote first — polling stations were opened there six hours ago (local time).

At least 2,435 polling stations were opened in Kyrgyzstan at 8.00. Voting both in the elections of deputies of local councils and in referendum takes place at 2,273 polling stations. Elections are not held this Sunday at 162 polling stations in four cities and 32 rural councils, where the term of office of the current deputies of local councils has not expired. Therefore, citizens vote in the referendum only there.

In general, voting takes place at 2,483 polling stations.

Voting process will last until 20.00. In order to vote, a citizen has to appear in person at the polling station where he or she is registered. Voters can find out their polling station on Tizme portal, by calling 1255 (free) or by sending an SMS with a pin to 119.

Voting in elections of deputies of local councils and referendum is taking place today. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan elect 796 deputies of 28 city councils and 7,560 deputies of 420 rural councils, and also vote for the draft Constitution.
link: https://24.kg/english/189528/
views: 93
Print
Related
Local elections: More than 11,000 policemen ensure security
Local elections: Over 17,000 citizens vote outside polling stations
Elections of deputies of local councils, referendum start in Kyrgyzstan
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 183 international observers
153 observers accredited to monitor local elections and referendum
Referendum: Only nine media outlets accredited
Referendum: Voter checklist includes 3,601,000 people
Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women
IPA CIS observers to monitor referendum in Kyrgyzstan
Referendum: 54,138 Kyrgyzstanis to vote abroad
Popular
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
11 April, Sunday
10:14
Aiperi Medet kyzy, Meerim Zhumanazarova secure berths at Tokyo Olympics Aiperi Medet kyzy, Meerim Zhumanazarova secure berths a...
10:05
Kyrgyzstan increases salaries of culture, art and information workers
09:56
26-year-old resident of Kyrgyz-Chek rapes seven-year-old girl
09:49
Local elections: More than 11,000 policemen ensure security
09:41
48 polling stations opened abroad for voting in referendum
9 April, Friday
18:48
Adylbek Adranov becomes General Director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu