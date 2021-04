A lowboy trailer burned down in Kun-Tuu village of Sokuluk district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Call about the fire was received today at 00.00. Three fire brigades were involved in fire extinguishing. The fire was brought under control at 01.05, and completely extinguished — at 01.48. Cause of the fire is being investigated.

The lowboy trailer reportedly carried seven passenger cars. They all burned down.