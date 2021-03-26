Two-year-old girl falls from sixth-floor window in Bishkek

Two-year-old girl fell from the sixth-floor window of a residential building in Bishkek. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district of the capital reported.

Police received a message from the City Clinical Children’s Hospital No. 3 about a small child brought to intensive care unit at 18.04 yesterday. She fell from the window of a house on Chui Avenue.

Law enforcement officers visited the hospital. Investigative actions are underway. Details of the incident will be provided later.