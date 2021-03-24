Boy from Batken region of Kyrgyzstan appeals to Sadyr Japarov

Boy who lives in Kok-Tash village, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan appealed to the President Sadyr Japarov.

In his video message the boy told that last year his house was burned down and he was afraid, since citizens of Tajikistan settled two meters from his house. The child asks the head of state to resolve border issues.

«Dear Sadyr Japarov! My name is Adil. I live in Kok-Tash village, Batken region. My house was burned down last year. I am afraid to live here, because the Tajiks live two meters from my yard. Tajikistan is behind this concrete fence. It’s dangerous to live here. I ask you to resolve border issues,» the boy said.