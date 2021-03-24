11:11
Sadyr Japarov makes statement on occasion of anniversary of March revolution

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov addressed citizens on the occasion of anniversary of March people’s revolution. Press service of the head of state reports.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the events of March 24, 2005 were remembered as one of the most important in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan. On that day, citizens dissatisfied with the authorities came to Bishkek from all over the country and, together with the residents of the capital, demanded annulment of the results of parliamentary elections and resignation of the president. Indignation of the Kyrgyz people on this day was associated with a number of negative phenomena — establishment of unjust government, lawlessness and family rule, which put personal interests above state ones.

«The Kyrgyz people have always been strong-willed, courageous and intolerant of injustice. What events our country has not experienced for 30 years of independence! But despite the political turmoil and the coronavirus pandemic, as well as heavy losses and economic hardships, our people have maintained their commitment to political freedom and democracy. Our goal is to turn Kyrgyzstan into a developed country. Let our citizens work hard for this and not stray from the chosen course. May there always be unity, solidarity and peace on our land!» the President said.
