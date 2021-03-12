16:54
Osh city could become permanent filming location for Bollywood movies

Osh city could become a permanent filming location for Bollywood movies. It was announced during a meeting of the First Vice Mayor of Osh city Zamir Yusupov with the Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan Alok Amitabh Dimri.

The parties discussed issues of development of bilateral cooperation in various promising areas.

«I love Osh very much, this is my fifth visit. The city attracts by its attitude; I feel like a local here. We are ready to contribute to development of the city, including in the social and cultural sphere. The unique nature of the south of Kyrgyzstan, mountain landscapes and meadows, lakes and excellent weather conditions combined with nomadic culture can become an excellent filming location for Bollywood movies and music videos. The action adventure Torbaaz, which is very popular in India, was filmed in Kyrgyzstan,» the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador stressed that the Indian side was ready to support promising young people with education projects within the framework of the ITEC technical exchange programme.
