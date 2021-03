National Flag Day was celebrated in the capital of Kyrgyzstan today. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reports.

The festive event in honor of the 29th anniversary of the state flag took place on Ala-Too central square.

The state flag was approved by the Supreme Council of the Kyrgyz Republic on March 3, 1992. It is a red cloth with a golden disc of the sun in the center, embodying tunduk of a yurt with 40 golden rays. Its authors are Edil Aidarbekov, Bekbosun Zhaichybekov, Sabyr Iptarov, Zhusup Mataev, and Mamatbek Sydykov.