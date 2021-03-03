CEC of Kyrgyzstan receives document on initiation of referendum

MP Baktybek Turusbekov initiated a referendum on adoption of a new draft Constitution. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) received the document.

The background statement says: the plebiscite should be held on the same day as the local elections — on April 11.

One question is brought up for public discussion: «To adopt the Law on Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic.» There are two options to choose from — yes and no.

The relevant committee of the Parliament adopted the updated version of the Basic Law yesterday.