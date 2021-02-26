Sadyr Japarov about change of power and Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The President of Kyrgyzstan gave an extensive interview to Rossiyskaya Gazeta during his first official visit to Russia.

Sadyr Japarov was asked, among others, a question: «Sadyr Nurgozhoevich, you came to power on the wave of popular unrest caused by dissatisfaction with the results of parliamentary elections. In recent years, such a «non-legal» mechanism for the change of power has become commonplace in Kyrgyzstan. Why is this happening, Mr. President? »

The head of state gave a detailed answer.

«Indeed, the government has been changed three times against the background of popular unrest in Kyrgyzstan over the past 30 years. Our country is going through a difficult time, which is typical during formation of a young state. All countries go through similar historical trials, there are practically no exceptions.

We just need to go through this period, to suffer for our state, to establish ourselves as united nation. I must admit that the political or financial interests of a group or a person often prevail over the common interests of the people. As society develops, our citizens gradually realize their unity and indivisibility, the importance of the common good over the private interests. This is not an easy path, but inevitably we will come to such a common consciousness. One of the hadiths of the Quran says: «Know what has passed should not have happened to you, and what has happened to you should not have passed you. And know that there is no victory without patience, finding without loss, relief without difficulties. » I cannot foresee what will happen in the future, I only know that our highly motivated and resilient people will withstand any trials,» he said.

According to Sadyr Japarov, examining the peculiarities of political events in Kyrgyzstan from the other side, we see that the former leaders of the country did not give the people a chance for a legal mechanism of changing power: large-scale falsification of elections, political persecution, corruption, clan rule.

The people were forced to overthrow such a shameless government by force. I would not say that this is a good way to change the government, but in these situations the people have no other choice to express their dissatisfaction with the actions of the authorities. Sadyr Japarov

«I would like to add that the people of Kyrgyzstan are extremely active and mobile. Mentally, we are a freedom-loving nation, consisting of many tribes that constantly roamed. Therefore, any attempts to usurp power in our republic are doomed to failure. I will also note that external forces interested in establishing control over our country, which has an extremely advantageous geopolitical location, play an important role in provoking instability,» he said.

According to the president, however, no matter how strong the influence of external forces is, any power first of all collapses due to its own mistakes.

«My predecessor, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, seemed to be living in his own world, far from the reality and demands of the public, so he initially made the wrong decisions that irritated the people. Put simply, there are many reasons for revolutions, and if they occur, it is a sign that society needs democratic changes, transformation of the socio-political system and socio-economic breakthrough,» he concluded.