Kyrgyzstan to host first International Forum of Rectors in autumn

Kyrgyzstan will host the International Forum of Rectors in September. The Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Beishenaliev told at a meeting with the heads of the country’s universities.

As the press service of the ministry noted, it is planned that 200 leading universities of the world will take part in it.

«Kyrgyzstan will host such a forum for the first time,» the ministry said.

In March 2019, the republic hosted a forum of rectors of universities of two states Development of Science and Education — Investments in the Future. One of its significant achievements is resolution of the issue of opening a branch of Moscow State University in Kyrgyzstan.