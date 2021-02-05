19:26
Supreme Court reduces Nurlan Motuev’s prison term by one year

Verdict of the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek dated August 23, 2016 and the ruling of the Bishkek City Court dated December 10, 2020 against Nurlan Motuev were changed by the decision of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan.

On the basis of Article 59 of the Criminal Code, by partial addition of the sentences imposed, he was finally sentenced to imprisonment for a period of six years with deprivation of the right to hold public office for a period of three years.

The rest of the judicial acts were left unchanged.

Nurlan Motuev was detained on May 12, 2016 for speaking at the forum of leaders of the People’s Parliament. On August 29, 2016, the Sverdlovsky District Court sentenced him to seven years in a penal settlement, finding him guilty under several articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — public calls for terrorist activities or public justification of terrorism; incitement of national (interethnic), racial, religious or interregional hatred.

On December 2, 2017, by the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek for violation of the regime in the penal settlement No. 32, where Nurlan Motuev was originally kept, he was transferred to the prison colony No. 27. In 2018, he was again transferred to the penal settlement. In 2019, he was released under an agreement, according to which he works and checks in with authorities.
