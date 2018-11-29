Nurlan Motuev transferred to penal settlement

Activist Nurlan Motuev was transferred from maximum security penal colony 27 to the penal settlement 32. He posted on Facebook.

On December 2, 2017 by the decision of Pervomaisky District Court, he was transferred to maximum security penal colony 27 for violation of the regime in the penal settlement 32, where Nurlan Motuev was initially kept.

Nurlan Motuev told on the social networking that he spent one year in closed conditions. «I am alive, healthy, took exercises. For the year, I have done 40,000 push-ups and have run 80 kilometers,» he said.

Nurlan Motuev was detained on May 12, 2016 for speaking at the forum of the leaders of People’s Parliament. On 29 August 2016, Sverdlovskiy District Court sentenced him to seven years in a penal settlement; he was found guilty under several articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — public calls for terrorist activities or public justification of terrorism; excitement of national (interethnic), racial, religious or inter-regional hostility.