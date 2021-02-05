14:49
Policeman rescues man trying to commit suicide on bridge

Policeman rescued a man who was trying to commit suicide in Uzgen district. The Internal Affairs Department of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The police received information at about 11.40 on February 4 that an unknown man was trying to hang himself on a bridge over Kara-Darya river in Sheraly village.

The policeman who arrived at the scene immediately untied the rope and provided first aid. The man is in the city hospital. His condition is satisfactory.

The fact was registered. Circumstances and causes of the incident are being clarified.
