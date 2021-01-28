Sadyr Japarov names priority directions of foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan

Inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek.

In his speech, the head of state outlined the priority directions of the foreign policy.

He thanked Russia for its support and concern during the difficult political events in Kyrgyzstan.

«The assistance of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan during the pandemic should not be left unmentioned. We have the same history and destiny with these countries. We will continue to strengthen all-round relations with our neighbors, Central Asian countries and Turkey,» he said.