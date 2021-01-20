Elections and referendum: 1,398 million voters pass identification procedure

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) published lists of voters who have passed identification procedure to participate in voting on January 10.

It is reported that 1,398,888 voters, or 39.26 percent, out of 3,563,574 citizens included in the lists of voters, have passed identification at 2,474 polling stations and outside the premises.

The secrecy of expression of will is protected by law in the republic, no one has the right to know who a citizen voted for. The system only records participation of citizens in voting.

According to the data, 47.59 percent of the total number of those who passed the identification procedure on the voting day were women, and 52.41 percent — men.

According to the results of manual counting, the presidential form option holds the lead in the plebiscite — 81.47 percent of the votes (according to the automatically reading ballot boxes — 80.89 percent), in the elections — Sadyr Japarov with 79.2 percent (according to the automatically reading ballot boxes, he won 79.23 percent of votes).

The CEC added that the results of the early elections are summed up on the basis of protocols received directly from Territorial Election Commissions by adding data, no later than 15 calendar days from voting day — until January 24 inclusive.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10.