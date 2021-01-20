Elections and referendum: Voting results invalidated at two PECs

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) invalidated voting results at two polling stations in Osh and Toktogul. The decision was made today at its meeting.

It turned out when counting that the number of ballots issued exceeds the number of registered voters at PECs No. 2238 in Toktogul and No. 5555 — in Osh city. The voting results were invalidated there.

The results of the referendum at seven precincts were also annulled. The number of people voted there exceeded the number of voters in the lists.

According to the results of manual counting, the presidential form option holds the lead in the plebiscite — 81.47 percent of the votes (according to the automatically reading ballot boxes — 80.89 percent), in the elections — Sadyr Japarov with 79.2 percent (according to the automatically reading ballot boxes, he won 79.23 percent of votes).

The CEC added that the results of the early elections are summed up on the basis of protocols received directly from Territorial Election Commissions by adding data, no later than 15 calendar days from voting day — until January 24 inclusive.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10.