10:25
USD 84.80
EUR 102.68
RUB 1.15
English

Coal mining grows 4.3 times for 10 years in Kyrgyzstan

Coal production increased 4.3 times — from 570,000 tons to 2,460,200 tons in Kyrgyzstan from 2010 to 2020. The Vice Prime Minister of the republic, Ravshanbek Sabirov, voiced such data at a meeting.

Participants of the meeting outlined relevant topics related to the state and prospects of development of the domestic coal industry and heard information on the production and export of coal for the period from 2018 to 2020.

According to the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, development of capacities of enterprises developing Kara-Keche and Min-Kush fields for supplies to the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant contributed to the increase in the volume of coal production. In addition, Kyrgyzstan has agreed with its neighbors on export of coal. The increase in the volume of coal supplies to cement enterprises for use in technological purposes in the south of the country also had its impact.

Ravshanbek Sabirov voiced a number of proposals aimed at improving the state of the coal industry, and gave instructions to government agencies.

There are about 70 deposits and coal shows in Kyrgyzstan with forecast reserves of over 6.4 billion tons. The level of development of commercial coal reserves is 0.13 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/180519/
views: 127
Print
Related
Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to coal mining
Man dies during illegal coal mining in Batken region
Popular
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison
Smuggling of cigarettes for 650,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of cigarettes for 650,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
20 January, Wednesday
10:22
ICAO: Air travel down 60 percent in 2020 ICAO: Air travel down 60 percent in 2020
09:54
Institute of Ombudsman to launch chatbot in two languages in Telegram
09:43
New flight rules: Who and how can leave for Russia from Kyrgyzstan
09:23
Kyrgyzstani accused of terrorism in Moscow, case sent to court
09:13
Coal mining grows 4.3 times for 10 years in Kyrgyzstan
19 January, Tuesday
18:39
Kyrgyz women forced into prostitution in Turkey, suspects arrested
18:32
Scientists: Road transport – main source of air pollution in Bishkek
18:20
Riots at Kara-Keche: Ten criminal cases sent to court
18:03
Minibuses fare could increase to 15 soms in Bishkek
17:52
Election threshold of 7 percent to be preserved in local elections