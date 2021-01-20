Coal mining grows 4.3 times for 10 years in Kyrgyzstan

Coal production increased 4.3 times — from 570,000 tons to 2,460,200 tons in Kyrgyzstan from 2010 to 2020. The Vice Prime Minister of the republic, Ravshanbek Sabirov, voiced such data at a meeting.

Participants of the meeting outlined relevant topics related to the state and prospects of development of the domestic coal industry and heard information on the production and export of coal for the period from 2018 to 2020.

According to the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, development of capacities of enterprises developing Kara-Keche and Min-Kush fields for supplies to the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant contributed to the increase in the volume of coal production. In addition, Kyrgyzstan has agreed with its neighbors on export of coal. The increase in the volume of coal supplies to cement enterprises for use in technological purposes in the south of the country also had its impact.

Ravshanbek Sabirov voiced a number of proposals aimed at improving the state of the coal industry, and gave instructions to government agencies.

There are about 70 deposits and coal shows in Kyrgyzstan with forecast reserves of over 6.4 billion tons. The level of development of commercial coal reserves is 0.13 percent.