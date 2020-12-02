17:37
Interior Ministry checks fact of recruitment of Kyrgyzstanis for illegal work

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan stated an investigation into recruitment of Kyrgyzstanis for participation in illegal migration. Press service of the ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

Two residents of Tokmak city — 23-year-old Alexander Voevodin and 20-year-old Maksim Glinchin, went to work in Turkey on the recommendation of their acquaintance at the end of October. The guys were supposed to work as sailors on a tourist yacht in one of the major Turkish ports. However, they were involved in a criminal business — transportation of Syrian and Pakistani illegal immigrants from Turkey to Italy. Maxim Glinchin died during the trip, and Alexander Voevodin was detained by the Italian police. He faces up to 15 years in prison. The mother of the survivor, Olga Voevodina, appealed to 24.kg news agency for help. She also complained about inaction on the part of Kyrgyz law enforcement officers.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs was initially unable to comment on the progress of this case. Now they assure that the parents of Alexander Voevodin and Maxim Glinchin applied to law enforcement agencies with a request to only search for their children.

«In the course of the pre-trial proceedings started on this application, it was found out that Glinchin and Voevodin on October 15 at 06.05 local time departed from Manas airport by flight YK-705 by Avia Traffic airline. On the same day at 08.45 local time the aircraft landed at Antalya airport. A letter was sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic for providing assistance in establishing the whereabouts of the citizens,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

The police also assure that they did not begin to understand the intricacies of the happened just because they did not receive a corresponding application.

«Considering that the relatives of Glinchin and Voevodin did not file any statements against the persons involved in sending their children to Turkey, it was decided to terminate the pre-trial proceedings. However, based on the facts presented by Voevodin’s mother about recruitment and organization of illegal migration, the police started an additional check, which is under the control of the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs,» the ministry said.
