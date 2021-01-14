Government agencies instructed to ensure safety at schools, universities

Relevant state bodies of Kyrgyzstan were instructed to ensure sanitary and epidemiological safety at schools, higher education institutions and kindergartens. The republican headquarters reported.

The epidemiological situation in the regions, measures taken to prevent import of a new strain of COVID-19, and measures for compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements were considered during the meeting of the headquarters.

«The stage-by-stage work of secondary schools, higher educational institutions and kindergartens is resumed in Kyrgyzstan. Therefore, it is necessary to ensure the appropriate sanitary and epidemiological safety,» the Vice Prime Minister of the republic Elvira Surabaldieva said at the meeting.

The members of the republican headquarters also discussed issues of the phased resumption of the traditional work of schools, kindergartens and higher educational institutions.

«In connection with numerous appeals from citizens to improve organization of the educational process and development of children, we took a big step — a phased resumption of the work of schools, higher educational institutions and kindergartens begins in the regions and cities. I think that schoolchildren and university students should understand a great responsibility and follow the established sanitary rules — wear masks, wash hands, keep social distance. Administrations of educational institutions and relevant state bodies must ensure compliance with these requirements. In addition, it is extremely important to pay attention to the issues of strengthening the immunity of children, including physical culture, sports, nutrition,» the Vice Prime Minister said.

At the same time, she also gave instructions to responsible structures. She said that some medical institutions have no lighting in the yards, the rooms are cool, there is no hot water, and the equipment is broken in the restrooms. In such conditions, patients, including children, have to receive treatment.

«Monitor, check all hospitals and clinics for the necessary conditions. Each medical institution must have the conditions necessary for carrying out elementary hygiene procedures; the road leading to the hospital or clinic must be cleared of snow and ice. In addition, medical institutions should be provided with power generators and checked for compliance with fire safety standards,» Elvira Surabaldieva instructed.

Participants of the meeting discussed issues on supporting socially vulnerable groups of the population during the pandemic. It turned out that reports were received from citizens on difficulties in obtaining social assistance at the local level, including due to the lack of registration at the place of residence.

«It is necessary to ensure an adequate level of providing of services to vulnerable groups of the population. Not a single appeal should be ignored by social services. I ask you to pay special attention to vulnerable categories of citizens and provide them with all kinds of assistance in resolving their issues,» the Deputy Prime Minister said.