Medical institutions in Issyk-Kul region receive nine ambulances

Nine ambulances were handed over to medical institutions in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

The Ministry of Health purchased the vehicles for seven medical institutions. They were distributed as follows:

  • One — to Issyk-Kul Regional Combined Hospital;
  • Two — to Regional Family Medicine Center;
  • Two — to Tyup District Hospital;
  • One — to Ton District Hospital;
  • One — to Balykchy City Hospital;
  • One — to Joint Practice Center in Ananyevo village;
  • One — to Cholpon-Ata Family Medicine Center.

It was reported earlier that 49 ambulances have been handed over to medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan. At least 37 Sobol and Gazel vehicles were purchased at the expense of fines collected within Safe City project. They are distributed among medical institutions in seven regions of the country.
