Sadyr Japarov promises to preserve status of Russian language in Kyrgyzstan

Status of the Russian language as an official language will be preserved in Kyrgyzstan. The president-elect Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Channel One (Russia).

According to him, the countries are linked by a long history and partnership, the status of the Russian language in Kyrgyzstan as an official one will be preserved.

«We have excellent relations with Russia now. There are diplomatic relations, economic relations, military, and we will continue to develop these relations at an even higher level. We will continue to be friends with Russia. We must openly admit, it will be hard, very hard for us without Russia,» Sadyr Japarov said.
