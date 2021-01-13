Sadyr Japarov urges to arrest those using his name as cover

Sadyr Japarov called on law enforcement agencies to detain anyone who extorts money on his behalf. He wrote about it on the social media.

According to Sadyr Japarov, there have been reports lately about some individuals calling themselves his sworn sons, assistants or advisers. «They are fraudulently extorting bribes or trying to take away the business. Dear law enforcement officers, anyone who extorts a bribe and commits other illegal actions, even if he is my relative, should be immediately arrested. From now on, illegal and unfair actions will no longer be allowed,» he says.

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained activists Melis Aspekov and Ulan Dzhuraev for extortion of $ 250,000 from officials of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise on January 9. Melis Aspekov has often appeared next to Sadyr Japarov since October 2020.