Manual counting: Sadyr Japarov, presidential form of government hold lead

Manual recounting of ballots continues in Kyrgyzstan. Almost two thirds of the ballots have been processed. Official results of the elections will be summed up after its completion.

According to the information system of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC), as of 8.40 am, the protocols of manual recounting of ballots in the referendum were received from 95.96 percent of precinct election commissions, in the early presidential elections — from 96.4 percent.

According to preliminary results, the balance of power has not changed. Presidential form option holds the lead in plebiscite — 83.29 percent of the votes, in the elections — Sadyr Japarov with 81.56 percent.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on determining the form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10.
