Presidential elections and referendum: 13,452 citizens vote abroad

At least 13,452 Kyrgyzstanis have voted in early presidential elections and referendum abroad. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the country reported.

According to the ministry, as a result of the joint work of the ministry and diplomatic missions of the Kyrgyz Republic, the list of voters outside the Kyrgyz Republic increased by 16,877 citizens compared to the parliamentary elections last year.

The total number of voters outside the Kyrgyz Republic is 49,481 people.

At least 48 polling stations were opened in 28 states abroad. A polling station in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk was the first to open at 3.00 Bishkek time. The polling station in Washington completed voting the last — on November 11 at 07.00 Bishkek time.

«The electoral process at all PECs abroad took place without any violations, within the framework of the legislation, as indicated above, in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological standards,» the Foreign Ministry said.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on determining the form of government ended in Kyrgyzstan yesterday.
