Voter turnout for presidential elections reaches 39.58 percent

Snap presidential elections and referendum on the form of government have ended in Kyrgyzstan.

The voter turnout reached 39.58 percent based on the information received from 98 percent of the polling stations.

According to the automatically reading ballot boxes, the votes were distributed as follows:

Sadyr Japarov — 79.2 percent;

Adakhan Madumarov — 6.69 percent;

Babyrzhan Tolbaev — 2.38 percent;

Myktybek Arstanbek — 1.68 percent;

Abdil Segizbaev — 1.48 percent;

Imamidin Tashov — 1.19 percent;

Klara Sooronkulova — 1 percent;

Aimen Kasenov — 0.91 percent;

Ulukbek Kochkorov — 0.67 percent;

Kanat Isaev — 0.58 percent;

Eldar Abakirov — 0.5 percent;

Kursan Asanov — 0.5 percent;

Baktybek Kalmamatov — 0.5 percent;

Ravshan Dzheenbekov — 0.19 percent;

Kanybek Imanaliev — 0.18 percent;

Zhenishbek Baiguttiev — 0.1 percent;

Arstanbek Abdyldaev — 0.08 percent.

At least 1.36 percent of citizens voted against all candidates.

As for referendum, according to preliminary information from the automatically reading ballot boxes, 80.99 percent of voters preferred the presidential, and 10.94 percent — the parliamentary form of government. At least 4.45 percent of citizens voted against the two options.

The turnout for the referendum was 39.74 percent.
