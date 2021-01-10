Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results

Presidential candidate Abdil Segizbaev stated that he does not accept preliminary results of the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan. He told reporters about it today.

According to Segizbaev, the elections were held in unequal conditions.

«Those who seized power in October last year tried to use the administrative resource, we all saw it. They even tried to involve employees of hospitals and schools in this. Secondly, you saw that all those who surrounded Sooronbai Jeenbekov worked for Sadyr Japarov today, even the criminals. They intimidated activists who worked for other candidates,» he said.

All this time there was pressure from the authorities in relation to other applicants. I think the elections are rigged. I do not accept victory of this man (Sadyr Japarov). Abdil Segizbaev

«All plans of Maxim and Zhanysh Bakievs are being implemented today — it was their dream. They are now trying by all means to return to Kyrgyzstan and establish the order that they used in 2005 and 2010. We will fight for every vote,» he stressed.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government were held in the republic today.

According to preliminary data from the automatically reading ballot boxes, the leader of the presidential race is Sadyr Japarov. His result is 79.2 percent of votes. At least 81.02 percent of citizens voted for the presidential form of government.

Information is updated in real time. The results will be summed up no later than 20 days from the day of voting.