English

Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov does not accept voting results

Presidential candidate Adakhan Madumarov does not accept the voting results. He told it to reporters.

According to Madumarov, many citizens do not understand what happened.

«I do not accept the results of the elections. History shows that Madumarov’s position is correct. The current situation is egregious. Intelligence officers came under the guise of testing. They carried USB sticks with them. It’s not about me, the specialists will reveal the essence of everything that happened in the near future. One famous person took 15 relatives with him to vote, but the system showed that he was alone. The Kyrgyzstanis will understand in a short time how everything happened. All this will not lead to anything good. Let those who want celebrate, dance. No one will oppose it now, but I must tell you that, perhaps, the politicians will remain silent, but tomorrow the people will have questions,» he said.

Presidential elections and referendum on form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan.

According to preliminary information from the automatically reading ballot boxes, the leader of the presidential race is Sadyr Japarov. His result is 79.4 percent of votes. Adakhan Madumarov takes the 2nd place with 6.61 percent of the votes and Babyrzhan Tolbaev — the 3rd with 2.31 percent of votes.

As for referendum, 81.08 percent of voters chose the presidential, and 10.79 percent — the parliamentary form of government. At least 4.41 percent of citizens voted against all options.
