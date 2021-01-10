No second round ahead: Sadyr Japarov holds lead in election polls

Snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government have ended in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the automatically reading ballot boxes, the results of voting are as follows:

Sadyr Japarov — 79.5 percent;

Kanat Isaev — 0.6 percent;

Arstanbek Myktybek — 1.53 percent;

Klara Sooronkulova — 0.93 percent;

Imamidin Tashov — 1.21 percent;

Abdil Segizbaev — 1.41 percent;

Adakhan Madumarov — 6.52 percent;

Aimen Kasenov — 0.87 percent;

Ulukbek Kochkorov — 0.7 percent;

Zhenishbek Baiguttiev — 0.09 percent;

Eldar Abakirov — 0.45 percent;

Kursan Asanov — 0.49 percent;

Arstanbek Abdyldaev — 0.08 percent;

Ravshan Dzheenbekov — 0.19 percent;

Baktybek Kalmamatov — 0.53 percent;

Babyrzhan Tolbaev — 2.1 percent;

Kanybek Imanaliev — 0.16 percent.

At least 1.25 percent of citizens voted against all candidates.

Sadyr Japarov holds lead in the election polls. Thus, since one candidate won more than 50 percent of the votes, according to preliminary data, there will be no second round.