Presidential elections and referendum: Voting ends in Irkutsk city

Voting ended at a polling station in Irkutsk city (Russia).

According to preliminary data, 403 people voted in the early presidential elections and referendum on the form of government in Kyrgyzstan.

Most of the citizens — 286 — voted for Sadyr Japarov. Adakhan Madumarov takes the second place — he won 106 votes.

In total, 48 polling stations have been opened abroad, three of which — at the offices of the State Migration Service in Moscow and Tyumen cities.

The final voters’ lists abroad include 49,481 people.

As of 18.00 Bishkek time, the total voter turnout abroad reached 9,869 citizens.