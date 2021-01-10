Interior Ministry ready to prevent possible unrest after presidential elections

The Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan is ready to prevent possible unrest after the early presidential elections and referendum to determine the form of government. It was announced today at a press conference.

According to representatives of the ministry, there is operational information about possible provocations, but law enforcement officers are ready to prevent them and any attempts to destabilize the social and political situation.

Presidential elections and plebiscite take place today in Kyrgyzstan. As of 4.00 pm, the voter turnout reached 26.59 percent. The number of citizens voted in the referendum and elections will be counted separately.