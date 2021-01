Voting ended in Vladivostok city (Russia) at 16.00 Bishkek time.

According to preliminary data, 234 citizens have voted. Most of them — 163 people — voted for Sadyr Japarov. Adakhan Madumarov takes the 2nd place. At least 52 people voted for him.

At least 48 polling stations have been opened abroad. The final voters’ lists abroad include 49,481 citizens.

As of 16.00 Bishkek time, the total voter turnout abroad reached 7,384 people.