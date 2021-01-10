17:40
Voting in presidential elections ends on Sakhalin

Voting in early presidential elections and referendum on determining the form of government ended at the polling station on the territory of the Chancery of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk city at 15.00 Bishkek time.

According to preliminary data, 459 citizens out of 851 have voted. Most of them — 345 people — voted for Sadyr Japarov. Adakhan Madumarov takes the second place with 100 votes.

The polling station in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk was opened first.

In total, 48 polling stations have been created abroad, three of which have been formed at the premises of the offices of the State Migration Service in Moscow and Tyumen cities.

The final voters’ lists abroad include 49,481 voters.

As of 12.00 Bishkek time, the total voter turnout abroad reached 2,498 citizens.
