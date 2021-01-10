Presidential elections and referendum: CEC receives 20 reports of violations

Coordinating group of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) received 20 reports of violations. Member of the Central Election Commission Tynchtykbek Shainazarov announced at a briefing.

According to him, there were four reports of equipment failure, 14 complaints against the PECs, one report on a possible violation of the conditions of the pre-election campaign and one failure to comply with the requirements and comments of the territorial or precinct commissions.

Tynchtykbek Shainazarov added that the facts of use of administrative resources and bribery were not registered.

The snap presidential elections and referendum on the form of government are held in Kyrgyzstan today.