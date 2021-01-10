14:38
Artem Novikov: Cabinet of Ministers is ready for provocations after elections

Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov voted at the polling station 1102 in Bishkek.

Answering questions from the media, Artem Novikov noted that he hopes that there will be no destabilization of the social and political situation after the early presidential elections and referendum on determining the form of government in the country. He believes that there are no gross violations of the electoral process so far that means there is no reason for indignation.

According to him, the Government is ready for possible provocations. Artem Novikov called on candidates for the highest political post, regardless of the voting results, to recognize the election results.
