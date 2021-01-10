Journalist not allowed into polling station in Osh city

Journalist was not allowed into the polling station 5555 in Osh city. Local media report.

According to them, the Chairwoman of the precinct Aizhan Zhenishbek kyzy demanded a «permit», which the media representative was supposed to have received in advance at polling station 5555.

«At the beginning, the chairwoman said there were no permits. I repeated several times that there were. She sent me out of the polling station 2-3 times, saying that I should not enter. After other journalists came up and said that media representatives legally have the right to cover the election process, she allowed. Later it turned out that the electronic ballot box was not working at the moment when I came,» the journalist told.