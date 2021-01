More than 18,000 citizens voted early in the presidential elections and referendum in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister Maksat Mamytkanov announced at a briefing.

According to him, 18,575 citizens voted early; in total, the PEC received 21,440 applications from persons who expressed a desire to vote outside the polling stations.

At least 2,474 precinct election commissions have been opened in the republic, 2,426 of them are on the territory of Kyrgyzstan and 48 — abroad.