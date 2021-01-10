Over 49,000 Kyrgyzstanis included in voters’ lists abroad

The lists of voters who will vote outside of Kyrgyzstan include 49,479 citizens. The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan Nurzhan Shaildabekova announced at a briefing today.

She reminded that 48 polling stations in 28 countries would be opened abroad. The first to start voting were Kyrgyzstanis living in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Vladivostok, Yakutsk, Irkutsk and Novosibirsk (Russia).

«The list of voters for the elections and the list of referendum participants as of January 10 are identical in content. But those who took part in the elections and the referendum will be registered separately,» Nurzhan Shaildabekova stressed.