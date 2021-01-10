10:03
Elections: CEC is recommended to fine founder of Asian Medical Institute

Working group of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) recommended to fine Erkin Tentishev, head of the Satkynbai Tentishev Asian Medical Institute for violation of the campaigning rules.

The decision was sent to the Central Election Commission for consideration. Erkin Tentishev faces a fine of 7,500 soms.

The video of the campaign was posted on Facebook.

The drone footage shows more than 20 people holding portraits of Sadyr Japarov on the porch and in the assembly hall of the institute. In addition, all those present shouted «Sadyr». However, representatives of the Asian Medical Institute explained that the event was organized by the youth movement Ysyk-Ata, Kant Zhashtar Untymagy and agreed with the administrative director of the university, but he was not notified that campaigning would be held in the building. He said that the students of the institute did not attend the event, since they study remotely.

The snap presidential elections and referendum are held in Kyrgyzstan today.
