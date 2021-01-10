10:03
First polling station abroad opens for presidential elections and referendum

Polling station opened in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (Russia) for early presidential elections and referendum on January 10 at 08:00 local time (03:00 Bishkek time). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The polling station is located in the Chancery of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia. There are 851 Kyrgyzstanis on the voters’ list at the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk polling station.

In total, 48 polling stations have been opened outside the republic.

The country is holding snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government today.
link: https://24.kg/english/179268/
