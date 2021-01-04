Presidential elections and referendum: Hotline launched at CEC

A call center hotline 1255 is working at the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC). Press service of the CEC reports.

Citizens can receive answers, consultations on issues related to voting in early presidential elections and the referendum on determining the form of government.

CEC employees give answers to citizens. Specialists with disabilities, women and youth are also involved.

Early presidential elections and referendum to determine the form of government will be held on the same day — January 10 in Kyrgyzstan.