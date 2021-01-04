15:04
USD 83.50
EUR 102.36
RUB 1.13
English

Presidential elections and referendum: Hotline launched at CEC

A call center hotline 1255 is working at the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC). Press service of the CEC reports.

Citizens can receive answers, consultations on issues related to voting in early presidential elections and the referendum on determining the form of government.

CEC employees give answers to citizens. Specialists with disabilities, women and youth are also involved.

Early presidential elections and referendum to determine the form of government will be held on the same day — January 10 in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/178779/
views: 85
Print
Related
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 42 international observers
CEC chooses banks to open special accounts for groups for and against referendum
CEC of Kyrgyzstan approves timetable for preparation and holding of referendum
CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers 18 candidates for presidency
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 23 more international observers
Presidential elections: CEC could open additional polling stations in Russia
CEC to discuss bill on holding referendum on form of government
Presidential elections: CEC approves cost estimate for campaign
CEC schedules repeated elections of mayor of Jalal-Abad
Presidential elections: Final day for accepting applications from candidates
Popular
Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed
24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year 24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year
Banned religious movements become active in Issyk-Kul region Banned religious movements become active in Issyk-Kul region
191 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,034 in total 191 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,034 in total
4 January, Monday
14:24
Presidential elections and referendum: Hotline launched at CEC Presidential elections and referendum: Hotline launche...
14:19
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Police switch to heavy security
13:40
Body of man found in apartment in Kyzyl-Kiya city
13:30
3D map of tourist attractions developed in Kyrgyzstan
13:22
Five people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh road