Banned religious movements become active in Issyk-Kul region

Issyk-Kul region is concerned about religious extremism issues. The regional police department reported.

Employees of the Service for Countering Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Internal Affairs Department held a training seminar on religious extremism in all districts and cities of the region.

Its participants noted that the issues of religious extremism became one of the acute problems in some villages and towns of the region.

«If earlier the Internal Affairs Department fought against activities of the only one religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, now it is also fighting against other religious movements, which were recognized as illegal in Kyrgyzstan. The region is particularly worried about the activation of the religious movements Inkar-Yakyn, Salafi and others,» the department reported.
